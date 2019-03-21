Local officials, Brusly High administrators, and the West Baton Rouge School District broke ground on the new Brusly High School campus Thursday, March 21.
The $36 million campus includes a competition track and asphalt parking lot with a limestone base. Renderings of the school presented by the School Board show a competition gymnasium, band room, courtyard, wrestling room, weight room, multi-purpose facility, and football locker room in addition to classrooms and labs.
The new campus is an awesome addition to the community that will alleviate overcrowding at local middle and elementary schools, Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said during the ceremony Thursday morning.
School grade levels will shift at several schools on the south end of the parish when the new Brusly High School opens. Lukeville will host only second and third grade instead of third through fifth grades. The currently Brusly Middle campus will host fourth and fifth grade, relocating one grade level, or about 200 students, from the Brusly Elementary campus. The current Brusly High campus will become a middle school for sixth through eighth-grade students.
The new Brusly High campus will be the fifth high school built in West Baton Rouge since 1911, Brusly Councilwoman and retired Brusly teacher Joanne Bourgeois said.
The new Brusly High School is expected to open for the 2020-2021 school year.
