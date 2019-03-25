Community leaders gathered to bridge the gap between local officials, leaders, and residents. Pastor Chris Butler, Fr. Matt Lorrain and Shaeeta Williams led "Bridging the Gap," a panel discussion sponsored by the Westside Sponsoring Committee on March 19 at the Addis VFW Hall.
Residents listened to Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux, Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes, Assistant Chief of Police Tom Southon, and School Board superintendent Wes Watts discuss challenges facing the community and potential solutions.
The panel was a constructive response to criminal and civil charges against police officers Anthony “Kip” Dupre and Dan Cipriano for using force against a Brusly Middle School student.
The 14-year-old student was shown being slammed onto the ground twice in footage leaked to WAFB-TV. One officer accused the student of reaching for his gun. Following the altercation, Brusly Police officers Dupre and Cipriano were put on paid leave but resigned amid a State Police investigation into the officers' use of excessive force.
"Police officers are people, but expected to do a perfect job," Chief Lefeaux said.
The two 20-year police officers, on paper, were "perfect for the job." He noted the incident was surprising not just because of their extensive training, but because of their characters. He talked about Cipriano's interests as a baseball coach who is involved with his kids and his community.
"If you look at [Dupre's] training, history, being a police officer, it should have never happened, Lefeaux said. "I sent [Dupre] to every available training that man could do."
Today, charges are being held against Dupre by the middle schooler's parents, Lorrain said.
Each table was asked to discuss among the small group, “What has your experience been with law enforcement?” Among about 50 locals, there was rarely any notably negative law enforcement experiences.
To help mitigate issues in schools, the panelists have worked with United Way regarding funding for mentoring for low-income students and are hoping to have a United Way representative at the next meeting.
“This is just the start of something great—something we can continue to move forward," Williams said.
A follow-up meeting will be held on April 30 at St. Mary's A.M.E Church at 7451 1st Street in Addis beginning at 6:30 p.m.
"A problem shared is a problem half solved," Lorrain said.
