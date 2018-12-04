Brothers Rickey Jackson, 49, of Port Allen and Darryl Jackson, 26, of Baton Rouge, were arrested on several drug and firearms charges in Port Allen Thursday, Nov. 29.
Agents with the River West Narcotics Task Force pulled Rickey Jackson over for running a stop sign and improper lane usage on Maryland Avenue. Authorities observed a bag of marijuana in passenger Darryl Jackson's hand as well as a pistol and loaded magazine under his leg. Darryl was also found in possession of Alprazolam, more commonly known by the brand name Xanax.
Rickey Jackson was found in possession of Oxycodone and a firearm as a convicted felon.
Darryl Jackson was booked on one count of illegal carrying of weapons, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of illegal possession of stolen firearms, one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS and one count of possession of a Schedule I CDS.
Rickey Jackson was booked on one count of failure to yield at a stop sign, one count of improper lane usage, one count of possession of Schedule II CDS, one count of illegal carrying of weapons and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both men have long rap sheets related to drug trafficking, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said.
The River West Narcotics Task Force acted on tips from the public reporting drug distribution in Port Allen neighborhoods. Brown said he would like to thank the public and hopes residents will continue to provide information to law enforcement.
