West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office released a statement along with the East Baton Rouge Police Department regarding an arrest of a 23-year-old East Baton Rouge man, Deandre Dwayne Bessye.
After Bessye’s alleged theft of a motor vehicle, a high-speed chase ensued early morning of Sunday, March 26 in East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge Parishes.
The chase included a helicopter that crashed in WBR, killing two Baton Rouge Police Officers: Sergeant David Poirrier and Corporal Scotty Canezaro.
The joint West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office and East Baton Rouge Police Department media release from Monday, March 27 states EBR Police were in pursuit of a 2014 Ford Mustang which crossed over into WBR parish around 2:27 A.M.
Speeds of the chase were reported near 135 MPH. By 2:35 A.M, the pursuit was terminated by Baton Rouge Police Department near US Hwy 190 and Bueche Rd.
WBR Sheriff’s Office was not involved in the pursuit of the stolen vehicle, however, was present in the area at the time the pursuit was called off. WBR Sheriff’s office was soon after dispatched to a home on Poydras Bayou Dr. due to an abandoned vehicle reported at 3:14 A.M. after a homeowner reportedly took Bessye to a gas station nearby under the pretense he ran out of gas.
The investigation revealed Bessye phoned a friend and returned to an East Baton Rouge residence at this time. The abandoned vehicle was confirmed to be the same 2014 Ford Mustang from the earlier police chase.
Later that morning, a 10:48 A.M. call tipped WBR Sheriff’s office to search a rural area of WBR Parish between N. Winterville Rd. and Bueche Rd. where the downed helicopter was discovered.
Fatal injuries were sustained by the Baton Rouge Police Officers Poirrier and Canezaro who had been in the helicopter.
Bessye was arrested by US Marshals Task Force and taken to West Baton Rouge prison on two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, and one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
When Bessye is released from custody in WBR, his charges in East Baton Rouge include aggravated flight from an officer and hit and run.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Temporary flight restrictions by the Federal Aviation Administration have been extended to March 28 until 6 P.M.
