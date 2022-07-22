On July 14, The Brusly/Addis Lions Club held its annual Installation of officers. The event began with wine and light appetizers. A meal followed of spaghetti, salad and French bread. For dessert there was chocolate Bundt cake, white chocolate bread pudding or fresh coconut cake. Ceremonies began after dinner conducted by Harry Theriot. Before the installation, Lions Club scholarships were awarded. There were four recipients, each receiving $500.00. Scott Rhodes presented the award. Only one recipient was present to accept her scholarship – Miss Alayah Gedwards. Other recipients were:
Ryder Rabalais, Britt Bourgoyne and Cole MacNichol
Andrea Normand presented outgoing president, Heidi Ray, a gift from the club to acknowledge her efforts in keeping the club going during tough COVID times.
Officers Installed were:
Louis Mouch, Jr. – President, 1st Vice President – Jules Lefeaux, 2nd Vice President – Margaret Canella, Secretary – Heidi Ray, Treasurer – Vic Canella, Tail Twister - Danny Daigle, Lion Tamer - John Gossman
Board Member - Carroll Fontenot, Board Member - Jeff Stein and Board Member - Bobby Gaudet
Pictured from Left to right are: Margaret Canella, Vic Canell, Carroll Fontenot, Jeff Stein, Jules Lefeaux , Bobby Gaudet, Danny Daigle, Heidi Ray (front), John Gossman and Louis Mouch Jr.
