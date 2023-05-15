Two area high school students received academic scholarships from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2022-23 school year. Sheriff Mike Cazes announced that Brailyn Amond of Port Allen High School, Brody Hernandez of Brusly High School as this year’s honorees. Each student will be awarded $250 toward educational expenses.
Amond, of Port Allen High, plans to attend Franciscan University for their nursing Program. She was presented with the honor at the May 3rd award ceremony at the school. Her parents are Larry Amond Jr. and Tara Sazan.
The Brusly student was presented with the honor at their school’s ceremony April 25. Hernandez plans to attend LSU in the field of Biology concentrating in Radiology and Orthopedics. His parents are Jeffrey and Amy Hernandez.
“Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what LSHMP is all about,” Cazes said in a statement. “This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of West Baton Rouge Parish’s honorary members.”
Students earn the scholarship based on their academic achievement, leadership and character. More specifically, GPA, test scores and future aspirations are considered to select candidates. Eligible students must be permanent residents of Louisiana who are enrolled full time as undergraduates. Scholarships must be utilized in higher education within the state.
The sheriff’s scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP).
