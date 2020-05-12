Businesses back bike program
Following a story published by the West Side Journal covering last week’s Brusly Town Council meeting, three local businesses have committed to making donations to support the Brusly bike-share program.
Port Allen Tire became the first donor and challenged other local businesses to join via Facebook. Mayor Scot Rhodes said those who have committed to donating have asked to remain anonymous.
“Our businesses really love giving back to the community. And also, it just proves how liked, if you will, our bike program is,” Rhodes said.
All donations will go toward the maintenance of the bikes for rent on the levee and at Alexander Park, Mayor Rhodes announced during the Town Council meeting held via Zoom on Monday, May 11.
Brusly police officer on one-week unpaid suspension
The Brusly Town Council unanimously decided to suspend Officer David Johnson from the Brusly Police Department for one week without pay after a 20-minute long executive session. Town Attorney Tom Accosta said because it is a personnel matter, he cannot provide any additional information into the employee-involved incident.
Town Councilman Richard will not seek re-election
Brusly Town Councilman Terry Richard announced he will not seek re-election for a third term this year due to “personal reasons.”
“I will serve out the rest of this term to the best of my ability, and I want to thank the Mayor and the Council for allowing me to serve with them for the last two terms,” Richard said. “I’d also like to thank the citizens of Brusly for allowing me to serve them for the last two terms and believing in me.”
Richard wished candidates in the upcoming election the best of luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.