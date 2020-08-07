A group of Brusly High School alumni donated more than 1,500 masks to schools in Brusly on Friday, August 7. Chris Butler and his fiancé Yoursheka George along with Colby Craig, Patrick Crawford Jr. and Marlon Reed teamed up to purchase, organize and deliver reusable masks to schools in Brusly.
Last year, the friends held a backpack and school supply drive to donate 100 backpacks full of supplies to local schools. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to change course for this year’s donation.
“This seemed like the right idea for the time,” Chris Butler said. “We wanted to promote safety and make sure our kids who are going to campus are able to have a mask.”
The group calls themselves KORE, or the Kids of Red Eye - the street they grew up together on in Brusly, which has since been renamed to Randall Blue Gay Street. They often do volunteer work locally and enjoy working together to better their community, Butler said.
KORE ordered masks and worked into the night bagging them up to deliver to campuses in Brusly on Friday before students head back to school for in-person instruction on Monday.
