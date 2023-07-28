Students gathered to make their mark on Brusly High School during the last week of parking lot painting. There were over 50 students working by 8:30 p.m. July 19, two days before the official deadline.
Brusly High sold 78 spaces this year, the highest number of spots sold since the tradition’s start. This is the sixth year spots were sold to seniors to personalize.
Templates had to be approved by school officials on June 3. Spots were picked and students were charged $30 for choice on the first day and $20 thereafter. Brusly's senior class has 160 students enrolled in the 2023-24 academic year. Nearly half of the senior class is participating in the painting tradition.
“Throughout this last week with painting parking spots, I think it offers us a good opportunity to show how close of a class we are […],” said Emrie LeBlanc, student body president for the class of 2024, who referred to the parking lot painting as “our first last event together.”
School begins Aug 10 for Brusly High. Students’ art varies greatly. It seemed to take the seniors three to four days on average to complete their spaces. Chalk was used for outlines for the paint. Many of the spots included a symbol: the letters M and C with a halo on top. One student on site clarified the symbol was an honor to Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill.
LeBlanc commented on the loss of Maggie Dunn, who would have been a senior in this year’s graduating class, “Maggie was a fairly big part of our grade. She was in student council, a cheerleader, big kind of personality for us so, a lot of people were definitely affected.” LeBlanc added, “I think majority of us went into it planning to have that little ‘MC’ [symbol for both girls] especially the closer people to her.”
The decorated spots showed the students’ personality and interests. Leaf blowers were on site with some students to remove dirt from the surface.
Emma DeAngelo said she used stencils on her space to create her parking lot design and spent $225 on paint and supplies. DeAngelo most looks forward to her Digital Media class this school year, “it’s what I want to pursue.” She is looking forward to the full year class, stating it would help her with future endeavors, “to start my own digital media business whenever I get older and so I can start taking pictures.” DeAngelo is also the wrestling team’s manager at Brusly High.
Rylee Guidry was painting her spot with family; she shared some apprehension about her senior year, “I’m kind of scared about all the homework.” Guidry currently has a 4.28 GPA. Her parking spot is painted in a design that celebrates her sportsmanship. In basketball, she plays forward and for volleyball Guidry is a hitter. She reported spending approximately $275 on paint.
Adelynn Davis used the MTV (Music Television) symbol to illustrate her passion for music. “I grew up listening to a lot of MTV,” she told the West Side Journal, “music really inspires me and that’s been what my high school has been about as well as my middle school.” Davis continued, “I’m in the band, I play percussion, I’m the section leader and that’s been something that’s inspired me.” Davis has a goal to teach music later in her life. Some of her current musical favorites currently include Green Day, System of a Down and the rapper Eminem.
