A Brusly High School student, who has not been identified by age or sex, was reportedly arrested Thursday after making a threat via social media.
The suspect’s name has not been released due to their status as a juvenile.
Police were called in after the alleged threat was reported, but do not believe the school or its students were ever in immediate danger.
Authorities released this statement after the arrests:
“Dear BHS parents, a social media post was made recently by a student that we are addressing with due diligence. This post was made in jest but the content demands that we take it seriously. Appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken in this and all incidents like it. That said, please talk to your kids about what they say or post on social media. Their comments can have serious consequences. As always, the safety of all students is our foremost concern.”
