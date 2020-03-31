In 2018, she was named Louisiana’s Teacher of the Year. Now, she’s going global.
Brusly High School teacher Kimberly Eckert has been named one of 50 finalists for the $1 million Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.
Each year, the Varkey Foundation partners with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to recognize a teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the teaching community. To be considered, a teacher must be nominated by a former finalist then complete a comprehensive application process.
The top 50 shortlist has representatives from 37 countries, according to the Varkey Foundation. Eckert is Louisiana’s first Global Teacher Prize finalist and just one of five from the United States this year.
Since being named Louisiana’s top teacher, Eckert has spearheaded the Educator’s Rising program as the state coordinator, working to bring it to communities across Louisiana.The program focuses on elevating and diversifying the teaching community by encouraging high school students to begin training for a teaching career.
The goal is for communities to "grow their own" educators. Eckert started the mission right here at home when West Baton Rouge kicked off the 2018-19 school year as the pilot parish in the state for the Educators Rising program.
Now, she works with educators to “get teachers trained so they can lead that work in their area,” she said.
A typical day for Eckert before the coronavirus outbreak included a half-day of teaching at Brusly High School, teaching classes at Louisiana Tech and Northwestern State University then wrapping up the day working with the Educator’s Rising group at Port Allen High School.
“Just a little of this and a little of that,” she said with a laugh. “But to work with my students is always the best.”
Eckert brings a breath of fresh air to teaching. She allows students to spend 20 percent of the week developing personal passion projects, which are defined as an important and creative use of time. Through those passion projects, students have raised thousands of dollars for scholarships, raised awareness about sexual assault, learned to code, created podcasts about equality, led book studies to challenge bias and racism, spread awareness about mental illness, petitioned community leaders to do more about poverty in the area, and established a club for the LGBTQIA student community.
Like the Educator’s Rising program, the Global Teacher Prize is focused on elevating the teaching profession. The award seeks to highlight the important roles teachers play in society.
Eckert said she was shocked when she found out she was named to the Top 50.
The two-minute video produced by the Global Teacher Prize “gave me chills,” Eckert said. It’s touching to see that, “we’re doing the same work for the same reason.”
Now, more than ever, we must shine a light on the world’s teachers. As education systems transform overnight, the world has woken up to the critical work that teachers do and how they can help light our way. ✨ #GTP2020 #TeachersMatter pic.twitter.com/Q3bMzegDKh— Global Teacher Prize (@TeacherPrize) March 19, 2020
Later this year 10 finalists will be announced. On October 12, the Global Teacher Prize winner will be announced live on stage at the red carpet ceremony taking place at the Natural History Museum in London.
If she wins the Global Teacher Prize, Eckert would work to bring Educators Rising to the most vulnerable school districts so that they too can grow their own next generation of teachers.
To read Kim Eckert’s bio for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, click here.
To view the full list of finalists, click here.
