Shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV on La. 989-1 west of La. 989-2 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Shaun Duplantis of Brusly, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz, Troop A public information officer.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Duplantis was traveling eastbound on La. 989-1 on a 1995 Honda FourTrax four wheeler, Scrantz said.
"For reasons still under investigation, Duplantis exited the right side of the roadway," he said. "After leaving the roadway, the Honda entered a ditch and struck a tree bordering the roadway."
Duplantis sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, Scrantz said.
"He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries," he continued.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Duplantis for analysis, the spokesman said.
This crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.