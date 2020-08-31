A group of Brusly Middle and High students, headed by Angela Sylvan, accept the 2016 Youth Volunteer of the Year Award by the West Baton Rouge Museum.

Pictured from left to right, Braxton Michelle, Stokely Sparks, Brusly Middle Principal Callie Kershaw, Brusly Middle teacher Angela Sylvan, Jade Ocmand and Ashlynn Zimmerman.