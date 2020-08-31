The West Baton Rouge Parish school system was rocked last week by the death of Angela Sylvan, a beloved seventh-grade social studies teacher at Brusly Middle School.
Sylvan was known by both her coworkers and students for her warm, positive, personable demeanor.
“She was just one of those people that always had a positive impact on those around her,” Brusly Middle Principal Taya Loupe said of Sylvan. “She was always making jokes, trying to bring a smile to people’s faces. Even the adults, if you had a bad day she’d always try and make you laugh and turn it around for you.”
Sylvan began teaching at Brusly Middle in 2005 and people quickly recognized her passion for the content she taught. Energetic, fun, and light, Ms. Sylvan had a reputation for making the material enjoyable for her students while weaving in important life lessons.
Anais Brand, a parent of one of Sylvan’s students, recalled her first experience with Sylvan at student orientation:
“She said, ‘I’m going to do things my way. Sometimes it’s not about reading, writing and arithmetic. Sometimes it’s about respect and learning how to get along with your peers. And that’s the way it’s going to be.’”
Sylvan had close relationships with all of her students, many of whom were regularly updated and concerned with Sylvan’s family’s wellbeing. Sylvan was also known for her straightforward demeanor and honesty. Brand recalled one phone call from Sylvan fondly.
“I’ll never forget one time (Ms. Sylvan) called me and said ‘Ms. Brand, this is Ms. Sylvan. I just want to let you know that I threw an eraser at your son today because he was acting up in my class. I thought you’d want to hear it from the horse’s mouth instead of your child.” Brand said with a chuckle.
“Okay, well what did he do?” Brand asked.
“I was talking and I told him to hush and he didn’t, so I threw an eraser at him and I got his attention.” Sylvan told her.
Brand told Sylvan that sounded justifiable and she should keep doing her thing.
Brand told Sylvan to keep doing her thing.
Parents, students and her colleagues will deeply miss Sylvan and seeing the impact she made on students "just doing her thing."
Brusly Middle School will host a drive-through memorial service for Sylvan on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Brusly Middle School from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The service is open to anyone who has been impacted by the legacy of left by Angela Sylvan. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools faculty and staff are invited on behalf of the Brusly Middle School family.
Attendees are asked to wear masks during their visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.