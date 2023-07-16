GROTON, Conn. - Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence. Petty Officer 2nd Class Kade Lang, a native of Brusly, Louisana, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.
Lang joined the Navy two years ago and today serves as an information systems technician aboard USS Indiana.
“I joined the Navy for job security,” said Lang. “I also always thought that serving in the military would be cool.”
Lang attended Brusly High School and graduated in 2019.
Skills and values similar to those found in Brusly are similar to those required to succeed in the military.
“I wrestled in high school, and from that, I learned that if you just keep pushing, you will make it to your goal,” said Lang. “In the Navy, if you stop pushing, you are stopping your career and chances of advancement.”
These lessons have helped Lang while serving in the Navy.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines can conduct rapid defensive and offensive operations worldwide in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN), and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.
The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often called “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols, and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable, and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. - replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN can carry 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
“Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
According to Navy officials, strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program. As a member of the submarine force, Lang is part of a rich history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in defense of America and its allies.
“The Navy is a major deterrent to adversaries,” said Lang. “We are the “Boogeyman of the Sea.” Other countries don’t know where we at, but they know we are watching. That keeps the oceans open and free.”
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
Lang and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest Navy accomplishment is making the rank of petty officer second class in just two years,” said Lang. “I’m proud of that because it’s something that not a lot of people in the Navy do or have the chance to do.”
As Lang and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means having close friendships and a second family with all the sailors I serve with,” said Lang.
Lang is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I want to thank my family for supporting me and giving me the push to actually join the Navy,” added Lang.
