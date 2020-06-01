West Baton Rouge's Census self-response rate is slightly above the state average but still lags behind the parish's 2010 self-response rate and national average.
Brusly and Port Allen are tied for 16th place in Louisiana's rankings.
Overall, West Baton Rouge's self-response rate is 56.8 percent, above the state's 54.7 percent and just below the national rate of 60.4 percent, according to the Census Bureau. In 2010, the parish's self-response rate was 64.3 percent.
Louisiana ranks 43rd in the nation, with none of its three largest cities included in the top 30.
The Port Allen area, or Census Tract 201, touts a 63 percent self-response rate, the highest in the parish. This tract also has the lowest rate of internet reporting in the parish, with just 33 percent completing the Census survey online.
The self-report percentages by tracts are as follows:
Tract 201 - 63%
Tract 204.02 - 60.2%
Tract 203.02 - 58.8%
Tract 203.01 - 54.8%
Tract 204.01 - 51.7%
Tract 202 - 48%
Beginning August 11, Census takers will interview homes that haven't responded to the 2020 Census through October 31.
To complete the 2020 Census survey, click here.
