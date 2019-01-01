Brusly Shopping Center Chris Reeves

Pictured here are Chris Reeves and his son Jason in front of Bella Grace with Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful director Darrell Guilbeau.

The January Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful Clean Business Award was awarded to Brusly Shopping Center located at 309 South Vaughn Drive In Brusly. Owned by Chris Reeves, Francois Boulanger and Terry Hebert, the shopping center houses a variety of businesses that give people the opportunity to shop in West Baton Rouge Parish rather than crossing the Mississippi River Bridge. 

