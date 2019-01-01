The January Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful Clean Business Award was awarded to Brusly Shopping Center located at 309 South Vaughn Drive In Brusly. Owned by Chris Reeves, Francois Boulanger and Terry Hebert, the shopping center houses a variety of businesses that give people the opportunity to shop in West Baton Rouge Parish rather than crossing the Mississippi River Bridge.
