Brusly is getting ready to install “Safe Town Cameras” in approximately six locations. The Town Council approved an agreement with Entergy, which will allow the town to mount cameras on Entergy-owned light poles during the Monday, May 6 meeting.
The cameras are a proactive approach to preventing crime and are not the result of increased criminal activity, Brusly Town Clerk Blaine Rabalais said. On average, the majority of tickets written by the Brusly Police Department are no motor vehicle insurance tows, according to monthly reports.
Mayor Scot Rhodes, the Brusly Town Council, and Brusly Police Department agreed to install the cameras in the event they could assist with any future investigations.
The “Safe Town Cameras” will record 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The town plans to install cameras at approximately six locations, with at least two at each spot. The footage will be held for up to 30 days by the Brusly Police Department, accessed only when needed for an investigation, and subject to public records laws.
The cameras are expected to go live within the next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.