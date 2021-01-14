Brusly Town Council met Monday, Jan. 11 in front of an empty chamber to discuss several housekeeping items.
Mayor Rhodes began with some good news, saying the Dec. 2020 Sales Tax revenue was $18,000 greater than in 2019. Rhodes said the higher level of revenue is a good sign in the face of COVID’s potential effect on local business.
Planning & Zoning Requests
The Planning and Zoning Committee approved a variance request of non-compliance for several lots on Burnside Rd. belonging to Willis Dupont Jr., allowing a private servitude of access longer than 500 ft. on the lots. Councilman Rusty Daigle moved to approve, which was seconded by Councilman Andre.
The Committee then went on to discuss a variance request at 617 Burgundy St. to reduce the property’s utility servitude from ten feet to five. Former Brusly Mayor Joey Normand objected to the request, stating five feet was not enough space for servitude and that the request opened the door for damages in the future.
After some debate, the Council elected to contact the Department of Transport to evaluate the request’s potential damages to utilities and defer voting on the request until the next meeting.
Appointments & Employees
Next, the Council approved the Personnel Committee’s recommended appointments of various town employees. The Committee recommended Joanne Bourgeois as Mayor Pro-Tempore, Blaine Rabalais as Town Clerk, Thomas Acosta as Town Attorney, and Shane Saradet as Town Building Official. The Council also voted on the Mayor’s recommendations for committee members and unanimously approved each.
Fireworks
Councilman Andre submitted a proposal to repeal or amend the town’s current fireworks ordinance. The Council will discuss the proposed changes in greater detail during the February meeting.
Vaccines
Mayor Rhodes reported that the parish is hoping to have two pharmacies distributing the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The parish will create a phone number citizens can call to schedule a time to receive the vaccine, according to Rhodes.
Final Matters
Mayor Rhodes provided an update to the Council on his search for handicap-friendly electric bikes for the town’s bike share program. The Mayor is currently researching different types of bikes, as they cost upwards of $2,000.
The Council announced Town Hall will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 for Civil Rights Day. They also announced the Landmark & Heritage meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting concluded with a remark from Parish Councilman Chris “Fish” Kershaw encouraging the Council to begin reviewing the proposed ordinance regarding the establishment of more 5G towers around the parish.
