The Brusly Town Council will introduce the 2020-21 fiscal year budget at its regularly scheduled May meeting on Monday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
For a Zoom link, email BRabalais@Bruslyla.com.
The council will also discuss road overlay bids, consider a fence variance request and hold an executive session to consider employee discipline.
Click below to review the full agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.