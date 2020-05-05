COVID-19 has already begun to take its toll on Brusly’s upcoming budget and maintenance costs for the bike share program.
“Thanks to COVID this is kind of crazy,” Rhodes said regarding the budget adjustments during the town’s Town Council Committee meeting held Monday. It was the town’s first public meeting held via Zoom, making Brusly the first municipality in West Baton Rouge to hold a public meeting virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Scot Rhodes predicts a 15 percent loss in sales tax for the budget year starting in July due to COVID-19 and related business closures.
“Our sales tax will be hit hard in March and April,” he said. “Hopefully we can see large gains in the third and fourth quarter as businesses open.”
His office is waiting to receive the numbers for tax income in March but it is expected to be at the forefront of upcoming budget discussions.
Councilmember David André questioned maintenance costs for the Brusly bike share program, which are at least $200 a month as the town started paying a former volunteer who handles bike repairs. Changing chains, brakes and bringing bicycles to the shop is often a seven-day-a-week job, Rhodes said.
He volunteered for about four to six months and the job was much more than we expected so we started to pay him $200 per month,” Rhodes said.
The $200 per month does not include parts and additional costs that may be associated with repairs and maintenance.
“I think that’s a lot of maintenance,” André said.
Now, most people are home and looking for ways to get outdoors and the use of the bike share program has “kicked up a bunch” amid COVID-19, Rhodes said.
“I never dreamed it would cover itself, I knew it wouldn’t,” Rhodes said. “There’s no way rental price for bikes will cover the maintenance. It’s a service to the community.”
Councilmember Joanne Bourgeois compared the bike share program to Christmas lights, which the town purchased for $8,000 a few years ago.
“It’s a gift to the community,” Bourgeois said.
Rhodes and others involved with the bike share program considered adding a specialized bike for those with physical disabilities, but “with the maintenance problem we have now we can’t accept a $2,000 bike we don’t have a maintenance program on,” he said.
