Brusly Upper Elementary students got a sneak peek of the voting experience Tuesday, Jan. 19, by casting their ballots on real voting machines for the Louisiana Young Reader’s Choice Awards. The school was selected by the Secretary of State out of hundreds of entries to receive the authentic voting machines.
Third through fifth-grade students lined the hall leading into the library and voted four at a time on the state-of-the-art voting machines Tuesday morning. The school librarian, Jill Bryson, spearheaded the voting operation.
“The students are very excited about voting day. They understand that not all schools get to have the voting machines on campus,” Bryson said before the event. “They’re also excited because it’s their first experience to vote on an official voting machine.”
Students voted from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., choosing their favorite books from titles such as All That Trash: The Story of the 1907 Garbage Barge and Our Problem with Stuff, Between the Lines: How Ernie Barnes Went from the Football Field to the Art Gallery, Counting on Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Saved Apollo 13, and many more.
The faculty at Brusly Upper Elementary requested the inclusion of a special note of thanks to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library for supplying the titles for the students to read.
