Blaine and Scot

Mayor Scot Rhodes (left) and Brusly town clerk Blaine Rabalais with the Community Achievement Award from the Louisiana Municipal Association. 

The Louisiana Municipal Association awarded the Town of Brusly the Community Achievement Award for its creation of the Dow Bikeshare Program.

Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes thanked the town council, Dow and town clerk Blaine Rabalais or their collaboration in creating and maintaining the program.

The town is working on additions to the Bikeshare Program and levee park trail, according to Mayor Rhodes.  

