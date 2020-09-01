My Fellow Citizens of Port Allen:
I am announcing my candidacy for the office of Chief of Police of the Port Allen Police Department.
I am a retired Police Lieutenant who served my entire 26 1/2 year career with PAPD, starting January 30, 1981, and retiring August 16, 2007. My philosophy was to always treat people with fairness and respect, and to always be HONEST with them, no matter the situation. As your Chief of Police, I will ensure that all officers representing the police department will conduct themselves in the same manner.
I attended the LSU LEBTA in 1981, graduating 2nd in my class in both Academics and Marksmanship. Since that time I have completed in-service training in
Crime Scene Investigation,
Weapons of Mass Destruction,
Hazardous Materials, and
Police Leadership.
It is obvious that a change in the leadership of the PAPD is necessary, and I am the ONLY CHALLENGER who has proven on-the-street police experience, and police leadership skills. I am the ONLY CHALLENGER who understands the inner workings of a small police department, and I am the ONLY CHALLENGER who can go out and take control of a major incident, even if it occurs on my first day in office. As Chief of Police, I will ALWAYS be available to answer ANY question from ANYONE.
In closing, I am honored to announce that I have been personally endorsed by two former PA Police Chiefs:
The Honorable Chief Gerald Gauthe’ and the Honorable Chief Ken Bates. They have placed their faith and trust in me and you can, too.
Together we can make our police department the best! Vote #78
Thank you all.
Call (225) 523-6878
or visit me on Facebook for in-depth information:
Bryan Simmons For Port Allen Police Chief
