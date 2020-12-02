The West Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a fire on Burnside Rd. in Bueche, according to West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Chief Time Crockett.
No injuries have been reported and all occupants exited the home safely, Crockett said.
This is the second house fire in West Baton Rouge Parish in as many days. Yesterday, Chief Crockett reported the total loss of a home on West Fairview in Port Allen. Both remain under investigation.
This is a developing story.
