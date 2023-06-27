Thursday, June 22 WBRSO announced the creation of a new Burglary and Targeted Area Patrol Division.
This new division was formed with five current WBRSO employees consisting of two burglary detectives, two officers assigned to the targeted area patrols and one division commander.
Sergeant Landon Groger, Public Affairs Coordinator, spoke on the departmental addition. “The Sheriff wanted to create a separate division so that the focus is strictly on the property crime,” Groger continued, "it just gives a little more focus toward the victims of these particular crimes.”
Formally, the general detectives division in WBR was taking on property crimes along with other investigations like violent crimes and sex crimes.
“I think it’s a great idea especially whether you’re a resident here in the parish or if you’re just traveling though, it gives more peace of mind […],” said Groger who explained the new department will allow for continuous investigations on property crimes for victims of theft, “and then let general detectives— which is still a division—focus on the other things.”
With regard to the new department, Groger stated, “It takes a work load off the general division.”
Some tips from the sheriff’s office include recording make, model and serial numbers on all items in your home. For belongings without identification numbers, WBRSO recommends permanently marking property to ensure the best likelihood of stolen property recovery.
If you notice you’ve been a victim of a crime, do not tamper with the scene. Installing a security surveillance system and lighting outside of the home could help investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.