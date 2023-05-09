Landmark Bank was founded in August 1897 and capitalized with $15,000 from local investors who recognized the need for the community to have a bank to call its own. The original management team of The Hon. D. W. Pipes (President), E. J. Buck (Vice President) and H. H. Forrestor (Cashier) established our commitment to personal service from the very day we opened our doors for business in Clinton, LA.
Through the years Landmark Bank has believed that the future of the Bank depends on the success and satisfaction of our customers each and every day. In 1999 The Board of Directors was proud to begin providing the Zachary community with these services by opening its first, full-service branch. In December 2011 the Greensburg branch was opened to serve the local community, then, in January 2019 a second branch was opened in Zachary to serve both the East and West sides of Zachary. Landmark Bank is now excited to announce the opening of our newest Loan Production Office located at 4463 Highway 1 S in Port Allen.
You can choose mega banking, or you can choose community banking. If you find you prefer a personal banking relationship, drop by to see us today or browse our website for a list of products and services available to you at Landmark Bank. We have about 50 employees.
Being a community bank, we feel very strongly about being involved and giving back to the people that make up this community. Being an active member of the chamber is a great way to accomplish these goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.