The West Side Journal is proud to announce its sponsorship for the Cajun Country Fest’s Food Truck and Car Show Festival coming October 29th.
Hosted by Scott Innes, this festival is set to have a wide range of activities for attendees of all ages.
“We’re going to create an event that brings people together,” said Innes. “It’s a family event. It’s a free event. We’re going to bring top shelf entertainers, Grammy award entertainers. We’re going to put them on a huge stage—on the Gerry Lane Chevrolet Stage—and we’re going to put magic in that field. It’s going to be an all-day event.”
“We are bringing all the bells and whistles,” said stage manager Colbi Rosenthal, who promises an amazing show production with great sound and light show with a few surprises.
Performing at the Cajun Country Fest will be the famous country music legend Neal McCoy, American zydeco musician Chubby Carrier, and American Cajun singer Wayne Toups. There will be over 350 cars in the accompanied car show and many food trucks. Any information about the car show can be found by calling Tommy Olinde at (225)921-1782.
No outside food or beverages are allowed, but guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and umbrellas.
Thanks to Parish President “Peewee” Berthelot and Parks & Recreation Director Anatole Vincent, there will be a kids’ zone with bounce houses and other activities for younger attendees to enjoy. With the event close to Halloween, there may even be some spooktacular fun included.
“We’ve got to create,” Innes remarked about the event. “If we don’t create the magic over here, then it’s just going to be pixie dust. It’s just going to be nothing. It’s just going to be ‘oh, it’s a great area, you should check it out sometime.’ We’re going to create a reason with no doubt why you should cross that bridge.”
Gates open at 11am and the music will begin at 12pm.
“Rain or shine, it’s going down.”
Anyone thinking about becoming a sponsor can call 225-456-3082.
Inquiries about the vendor booth space can send questions by going to the Cajun Country Jam Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.