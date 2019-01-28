Caffe’ Maison hosted a live Cajun music jam sessions by the Baton Rouge French Music Association Sunday, Jan. 27. The Brusly cafe hosts live jam sessions every third Sunday of the month from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
“The objective of the association is to preserve the French language culture of music,” Ken Bueche, a member of 15 years, said. The association, founded in Lafayette in 1984, has about 80 members. Musical jam sessions range from three musicians at a time up to 19 and talent ranging from amateur to professional.
Usually, the essentials of the ensemble are to have an accordion, guitar and fiddle, but sometimes the group will have a variety. Take a peak at their talent.
Because of the rich cultural language involved, the group attracts musicians and dancers of all walks of life. A lot of young people who want to learn the language are especially interested, Bueche said. At least 20 students have lined up to join a Cajun French music student organization at LSU created recently by BRFMA member Colt Hardy.
Usually the elder members speak Cajun French and have listened to the music for as long as they can remember.
The BRFMA family membership is $20 a year and provides funds to rent halls and bands, provide for the national chapter and scholarships, the Cajun Music Hall of Fame in Eunice and more.
