Dear Fellow West Baton Rouge Parish Citizens,
I am proud and sincerely humbled to officially announce my candidacy for West Baton Rouge Parish Council District 4.I look forward to working with the other elected officials and representing the citizens of West Baton Rouge fairly.
The seat is currently held by Councilman Ricky Loupe, who will term out after 12 years of service.
Born in Baton Rouge, I lived in Grosse Tete until moving to Brusly at the age of 8 with my parents, Paul and Kelly Kleinpeter, brother Josh Kleinpeter and sister Lindsey Kleinpeter Stelly. I am married to Kayne Daigle Kleinpeter, and I have one daughter (Cailyn) who has attended school in Brusly since Kindergarten.
In 1999 I joined the Brusly Volunteer Fire Department and was a member for 10 years, responding to many first aid calls, structure fires and motor vehicle wrecks. I graduated from Brusly High School in 2000 and was part of the 2000 State Championship wrestling team.
I joined the Marine Corps infantry as a rifleman in May 2001 and attended boot camp in November 2001, one month after the attacks on September 11, 2001. I was deployed numerous times including combat tours to Iraq in 2003 for the invasion, and Afghanistan in 2004. I was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 2005.
I have been employed by Enterprise Products since 2011 as a Pipeline Technician overseeing functions and operations of many miles of pipeline within West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes.
Kayne and I have enjoyed walking within my District for the last few months, visiting with old friends and making many new ones. The overwhelming passion and pride folks have for this parish never ceases to amaze me. What I look forward to the most is staying true to my Christian values by running a positive campaign and representing my parish and fellow constituents in District 4 to the best of my ability. Transparency is very important to me and I plan to be a leader upon the council and within my community, always seeking to help develop this within our administration while creating clear pathways of understanding for my constituents and the citizens of West Baton Rouge Parish. While walking door to door the topic of infrastructure continues to arise as a strong concern among my constituents and I will do my best to advocate for smart growth within our parish. I want to see West Baton Rouge Parish grow in the right direction and continue to be a place that we can all be proud to call home.
I sincerely and humbly ask for your consideration and support on Election Day. I ask that you let your voice be heard on October 12th by casting your vote. As a reminder, early voting begins on September 28th and ends on October 5th. Please visit my Facebook page at “Caleb Kleinpeter WBR Parish Council” for continuous updates and information.
Again, I appreciate your consideration on October 12th and hope to have the opportunity to represent District 4 as West Baton Rouge Parish Councilman in 2020.
Sincerely,
Caleb S. Kleinpeter
