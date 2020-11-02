A non-profit organization led by a local native is continuing to help Cameron Parish and Lake Charles area residents after Hurricane Laura devastated the area more than two months ago.
When Restoring Purpose Ministries and The Purpose Church hears a need, they get to work. This time the ministry is gearing up for a trip to Cameron Parish with 30 freezers in tow.
The church and organization have collected and delivered trailers full of supplies and donations since Hurricane Laura hit in late August. They have also served hundreds of plate lunches.
When Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said 72 of his officers were still displaced and 30 had an immediate need for a freezer to store food, the ministry went to work. Within five hours, they raised enough money to purchase the 30 freezers, Director Logan Graham said.
Graham, an Addis native, serves as the Director of Restoring Purpose Ministries in Baton Rouge, which is a non-profit committed to helping addicts restore their purpose founded by Pastor of The Purpose Church, Chad Dinkle.
"We want to give these people hope and go pray for them to let them know the community cares about them," Graham said.
The Purpose Church and Restoring Purpose Ministries are still accepting donations for continuing recovery efforts in the Cameron Parish and Lake Charles areas. If you are interested in donating, visit www.PurposeChurch.co/give
