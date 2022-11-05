A 12-member jury unanimously found Ronald Dwayne Campbell guilty of second degree murder today in the shooting of Trey Allen, 21, outside the Raxx Bar in Erwinville, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.
Clayton was lead prosecuting attorney in the trial in the Eighteenth Judicial District Court in Port Allen. The jury deliberated only about an hour before returning the guilty verdict after the 3-day trial. Assistant District Attorney Lonny Guidroz prosecuted the case with Clayton.
District Judge Tonya Lurry set Campbell’s sentencing for November 21, but the second -degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. His residence was listed as 5370 Lazard Lane in Jarreau, and he is 18 years old. Campbell was 17 at the time of the shooting, but he was transferred to adult court due to the severity of the crime.
This was the second time Campbell was tried on this charge. Judge Lurry declared a mistrial in the first trial in August because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict, which is now required by state law.
Officials said Allen was trying to break up a fight outside the bar at about 1:30 am on September 18, 2021, when the shooting occurred. Raxx’s liquor license was revoked after the shooting for allegedly selling liquor to minors.
“This is another case in which gun violence ended a life and cost a young person his life, and has sadly impacted many families,” said DA Clayton. “We will not tolerate it. We will prosecute these cases with the full extent of the law. I am telling the young people – put the guns down. You will be arrested, you will be prosecuted fully, and you will go to jail.”
