Bryan Simmons, originally from Baton Rouge, is a retired career police officer with the Port Allen Police Department. He was motivated to run “by citizens who were disillusioned with the lack of leadership from the Chief’s office.”
He hopes to hold the police department to a higher standard in order to promote growth and make the city more attractive to businesses, he said.
Simmons first joined the Port Allen Police Department in 1981 and went on to be a career police officer. During his time with PAPD, he “made a lot of friends and became very comfortable with small town peace and tranquility.” He retired Aug. 16, 2007.
He believes the biggest problem the department deals with on a daily basis is the large amount of speeders in residential subdivisions around Port Allen, he said. By policing speeders and generally making neighborhoods safer, Simmons hopes to attract more businesses to the city.
Simmons cites poor leadership as the reason for the department’s high turnover rate - one of the priorities he wants to address if elected. Simmons worries that current officers will continue to be unhappy in their work environment if a candidate with no formal police officer experience is elected.
The retired police officer believes that his practical experience and training as a “street officer” make him a great candidate. He has experience in supervisory roles within the PAPD, and plans to lead through working side-by-side with his fellow officers.
Simmons claims to have no big accomplishments, and is “a normal, imperfect human being who has done his best to treat everyone with respect, dignity, politeness and in good cheer.”
Simmons lives in Port Allen with his wife Carolyn. The pair have three adult daughters, Heather, Jennifer, and Cynthia, none of whom live in Port Allen. Bryan and Carolyn have three dogs and a parrot.
Simmons enjoys recreational shooting, training in Taekwondo and flying as a certified pilot. He describes his private life as “boringly simple.
