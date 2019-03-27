How did you get involved with politics originally as a Congressman?
I was a family doctor and still am and the country, under President Obama’s administration, in my opinion just wasn’t going in the right direction. We, Dianne my wife of 43 years and I, decided well if we’re going to do something we need to do it now. Our children are grown, we have grandchildren now... So we jumped in the Congressional race and we were fortunate to win... Now we’re on our third term as a Congressman.
And what has propelled you into the gubernatorial race?
The same exact thing. I see Louisiana slipping away, it’s certainly not the Louisiana I saw that was so bountiful and so wonderful. We’re losing jobs, we’re losing businesses, people are leaving the state and not coming back. We could possibly lose a congressional district next year in the census because we’ve lost so many people. So, the simple answer is I truly did this for my grandkids. I want to leave them something better and I know we can be better.
What things would you do differently than the current administration of John Bel Edwards?
Economic development— Jobs are the key and they’re the solution to a whole lot of problems and when we have literally tens of thousands of people leaving the state every week to go to Texas or other states to get their paychecks that’s a problem…
Education— We’re about the national average of what we pay per pupil but we’re in the bottom of the barrel, unfortunately, as far as our educational system is concerned. Our teachers are just as good as anybody in the nation and our students are just as smart. You just have to give the teachers the tools, professional development, the technology that they need to teach and let the teachers and local school board decide how to teach that child. Education is not a cookie cutter thing. One size does not fit all. I certainly believe that as much as the possible local government is the best government and we’ve got to get that back to the local area for our educational institutions.
Tax reform—We have the highest combined sales tax rate in the nation. We have one of the highest marginal corporate taxes in the South, and it’s far higher than other southern states. We have franchise taxes that just keep businesses from expanding but really don’t contribute hardly anything to the budget...Taxes, taxes, taxes is not the solution. We’ve got to cut spending and we’ve got to be wise, we’ve got to be efficient.
In looking at the bills you have introduced, most of them fall into three major categories: armed forces and veterans, farming and cybersecurity. Why are each of these important to Louisiana?
...We’ve got to protect our farmers. Now, like our oil and gas industry, our farmers, I call them our thin green line. They’re not only our food security now they’re our national security.
On the armed services side—our men and women in uniform, whether present or past or veterans, we owe everything to them. It is my job on the federal level to ensure that veterans or active troops get what they need.
A big topic in West Baton Rouge has been the Intracoastal. What do you see as the fix for our infrastructure and traffic problems?
We have a BP fund that was specifically supposed to go to roads and bridges. To date, I can’t find where a dime has been spent on roads and bridges. So, the infrastructure has to be fixed. At our department of transportation, 40 percent is overhead. Now you run any business with that kind of overhead and you go out of business. So, we’ve got to be more efficient. We have $14 billion, at least, in backlogs of infrastructure progress from the DOTD that have to be done. We can’t catch up, unless again, we go back to prioritizing our spending, spending our money wisely, and just getting people back on the road…
