Students and teachers said goodbye to the Chamberlin and Devall campuses last month, but will return in the fall due to construction delays at the Caneview K-8 campus, School Board Superintendent Wes Watts said.
A rainy year has caused minimal ﬂooding in the building and delays on the project, which was expected to be complete for the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Contractors expected a 425-day build but now must account for more than 100 rain days.
Flash ﬂ ooding on June 6 created issues in and around the building, Watts said. Wet equipment, damaged sheetrock and standing water on the property are mostly to blame for the delay.
The School Board is planning to hold a community meeting in July when more details are available. There is no set opening date for Caneview K-8 at this point, Watts said.
The campus will combine the Chamberlin Elementary Chipmunks and Devall Middle Vikings into the Caneview K-8 Bluejays .
