Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.