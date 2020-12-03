Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 10, Capital Drive going to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge will be closed in both directions near Ernest Wilson Drive. The road will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 10 to Monday, Dec. 14. This road closure is needed to modify the railroad spur connecting to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. During this complete closure, Capital Drive traffic will have to follow the signed detour route.
Drivers should be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment and are reminded to drive with caution through construction sites.
