West Baton Rouge Parish residents are asked to join online public meetings for the Capital Region Transportation Plan update on Tuesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 4. The MOVE2046 is the Capital Region's Metropolitan Transportation Plan that establishes a vision for the future of transportation in the region.
During the public meetings, residents may introduce ideas and help shape priorities for the region. The meetings are the first in a six-step process to bring transportation projects to fruition. Projects must be included in this plan to receive federal funding.
The Capital Region Planning Commission (CPRC) will be seeking public input for MOVE2046 in three phases: Listening and Learning, Evaluating Options, and Finalizing the Plan.
Meeting times are Tuesday, March 2 at Noon and 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 4 at Noon and 6 p.m.
MOVE2046 covers Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, and West Baton Rouge parishes and considers all surface transportation modes, including driving, bicycling, walking, riding transit and moving freight.
To join the meeting or for more information, visit https://crpcla.org/move2046
