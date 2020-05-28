Owners are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the recovery of a 1972 Cutlass/1988 Trailer stolen from Russell Lane in Glynn, Louisiana on Thursday, May 14 or Friday, May 15.
The vehicle was stolen between 11 p.m. May 14 and 7 a.m. May 15.
If you have any video surveillance footage or any information that may assist in identifying the individuals responsible for the theft, please call local authorities.
