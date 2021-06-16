On his daily walks throughout Port Allen fulfilling work duties, a local Post Office Carrier waves, smiles and brings his effervescent personality to doorsteps with the mail. He’s a magnetic person with joie de vivre who helps define Port Allen neighborliness—without living in town.
Larry Scrubbs Jr. takes his job in Port Allen seriously, “I’m courteous and kind—there are people in this community who took months to say, ‘hi’ back. People need to see persistence and consistency.”
When asked why he thinks he has had such a positive response from the Port Allen community he said, “What you see is what you get with me.”
Scrubbs said transparency and social media played a part in people getting to know him, “I’ve been tagged on the community Facebook so people see I’m a family person and that I’m involved with the community— and it’s a small community, so I’ve earned their trust.”
Scrubbs isn’t just a familiar face in Port Allen. He is also involved in community initiatives and jobs in Baton Rouge. Since Halloween is his favorite holiday, its no surprise he’s part of the family at the 13th Gate Haunted House. For 7 years, Scrubbs has been working as a character and security guard.
“I love makeup. I love dressing up and being in character," he said.
His love for all things Halloween have transferred down the family tree. At age 5, his daughter Merrill finds the scary costumes and makeup of he and his coworkers beautiful.
The mail carrier and father cares about the Halloween experience for the youth in Baton Rouge neighborhoods. He works with 1031 Consortium, a volunteer organization and Krewe, to collect money to donate costumes, provide communities with trick or treat handouts and celebrate the holiday safely.
Scrubbs grew up on the West bank of the 504 attending John Ehret High School, but has lived in Baton Rouge since 2005. He and his wife, Nicole Scrubbs, live there now with their daughter. He emphasized it is where he resides but that, “My home will always be New Orleans.”
Nola doesn’t bring back the warmest of memories when he visits. It’s a place that has been forever changed by tragic weather. “You know like when you go home and visit and you remember a certain place having a certain smell? And not being there for a certain period of time and it just being different? New Orleans is that now. Hurricane Katrina took away that smell, that feeling.” More specifically he said, “The complexity of it [New Orleans] is just gone.
“Before my job at the post office I worked as a proofreader for the Louisiana House of Representatives,” Scrubbs added.
Though he has a knack for editing and language, English was only his minor concentration. His main focus in college was chemistry.
Scrubbs has numerous interests and said he loves doing impersonations. “Seth McFarlane is my hero. I wanted to be a cartoon personality, making kids laugh.” He is also “The biggest Prince and Michael [Jackson] fan you’ll ever meet.”
Outside of his postal duties, Scrubbier disk jockeys as DJ Mike Larry.
Growing up, Scrubbs’ Father, Larry Scrubbs Sr., was the music man at family functions and was also a DJ who went by Funky Larry. Larry Scrubbs Sr. would use records to lull his son from colic as a baby. “I wanted to be just like him” said Scrubbs Jr. As a kid, he played around with his dad’s equipment and landed a whooping once when he accidentally broke the turntable’s needle.
Larry Scrubbs Jr.’s musical style mixes everything, “Michael Jackson to Doobie Brothers, Doobie Brothers to Ke$ha, all across genres. Things that don’t mesh together—I make them mesh together.” Then, he’ll “add a little New Orleans to it.” However, things have been slow in this industry during the pandemic shutdown. His last show was on New Year’s Eve 2020 at Tsunami downtown for a crowd of about 400. His first gig back will be a wedding in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.