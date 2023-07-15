Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 95F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.