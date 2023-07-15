Cash’s Truck Plaza in Port Allen will celebrate 25 years of business on July 17, 2023. A customer appreciation party will take place Thursday, July 20 from 3:30- 5:30 p.m. on site at 420 N. Lobdell Hwy.
The West Side Journal sat down with the Cashiola family in one of the diner’s 1950s style booths to trace the business’ history.
Tony and Harlan Cashiola, sons of Dorothy and Anthony Cashiola, each owned one acre off of Hwy 415 (Lobdell Hwy) in Port Allen in 1998. Tony Cashiola said the idea for the gas station, store and casino came after gambling won approval by voter majority in West Baton Rouge. The brothers are joint owners of the truck plaza.
The gambling law referenced above was originally passed in 1996 and called the Louisiana local option on gambling, act 98 per Ballotpedia, a non-profit organization. When the vote got to the parish level in West Baton Rouge, gambling passed. On the contrary, East Baton Rouge banned video gaming.
The law required at least five acres for their business idea. The family purchased three acres behind their properties and the plans took off.
When Cash’s Truck Plaza first opened, regulations from the state police required the diner be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Now, the diner hours have changed and meals are available between 5:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.
Breakfast is served and offerings include pancakes, omelettes, grits, breakfast bowls and sandwiches. Lunch and dinner meals are varied including po’ boys, burgers, steak meals, fish platters, jambalaya, red beans and rice and crawfish étouffée.
Tony and Harlan Cashiola’s parents, Anthony and Dorothy Cashiola owned a jewelry store in Port Allen. Currently the couple’s daughter, Deborah Abboud, runs Anthony and Son’s Jewelers on Court St. Both Harlan and Tony Cashiola were watchmakers and jewelers at the family shop for decades prior to opening the gas station.
Tony Cashiola said the 10,000 square foot (approximate) truck stop broke ground and was completed in 93 days. They’ve been running ever since and are open every day of the year.
“If you know business, you can run anything—but nothing is handed; it’s hard work,” said Tony Cashiola. The biggest hurdle the brothers named for operating business today was finding new help. However, they noted many of the plaza’s original staff are still employed.
“I was in the office, the only one in the office when we first opened up—didn’t know what I was doing,” Dorothy Cashiola said, “many nights I’d spend the night in the little closet, sleeping a little bit, then come to work.”
Dorothy Cashiola sought help from a friend who also had a video gaming establishment and learned the clerical side of this type of business.
The Cashiolas are approachable people; hellos, quick updates and smiles were exchanged as people entered and left the restaurant during the interview. Dorothy Cashiola has lived in Port Allen all 93 years of her life.
During Hurricane Katrina, when the business was young, Tony Cashiola recalled being open thanks to forethought and a 150 kW generator. “This place was standing room only in here,” said Tony Cashiola.
“I bet you I cooked 500 hamburgers in here,” Dorothy Cashiola added, “nobody had food nowheres.” She remembers running out of food until their vendor reopened to provide Cash’s Diner with orders to continue serving meals.
Serving alcohol in the casino and at one time having the diner open at all hours of the evening presented some challenges over the last quarter century. The business has a zero tolerance policy for any customers getting out of hand. “We don’t take no crap up here, did that from the start,” said Harlan Cashiola, “I tell all my employees, if they got to call West Baton Rouge [Sheriff], they’re going to jail.”
Dorothy Cashiola mentioned, “My husband used to be like a little guard around here.” Anthony Cashiola helped at the truck plaza his sons opened; he passed away in October of 2020. Dorothy Cashiola has three children, six grandsons, three granddaughters, and 15 great-grandchildren.
With the business well established, some free time presents itself. Harlan Cashiola is building himself a camp in Grand Isle. Plans for building halted before Ida hit the coast, and is nearing completion now. Fishing is a hobby of Harlan Cashiola’s who loves to get down to the coast when possible. He plans to attend the International Grande Isle Tarpon Rodeo, the oldest fishing tournament in America, again this year.
