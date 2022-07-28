WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) joined his fellow physicians serving in the U.S. Senate, Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), John Barrasso, M.D. (R-WY), John Boozman, O.D. (R-AR), and Rand Paul, M.D. (R-KY) released a public service announcement (PSA) warning about the dangers of illicit fentanyl that is wreaking havoc in communities throughout the nation and killing Americans at record rates.
“I come to you today, not only as a U.S. Senator, but as a physician concerned for the health and safety of our nation,” said the senators. “Fentanyl is killing over 200 Americans every day. Unfortunately, many Americans who have died from an overdose didn’t even know they were taking the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen…They didn’t know that just one pill can kill… As physicians in the Senate, we know Fentanyl is everywhere – no community is sparred… Never take any drug except those personally prescribed by your physician and filled by your pharmacist. Parents, teachers: please talk to your children before it’s too late… By working together we can make a difference and stop the drug traffickers that are driving addiction and poisoning our neighbors and children.”
