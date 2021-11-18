BATON ROUGE – On November 11, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) gave brief remarks at the annual luncheon of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. He spoke about his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has been approved by Congress and will be signed into law by the President.
“The Public Affairs Research Council has always been about a strategy to improve our state,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The audience agreed that the bipartisan infrastructure bill addresses immediate needs and builds for future prosperity.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was recently approved by the House and previously passed the Senate by a vote of 69-30. It provides a much-needed boost Louisiana’s infrastructure, which ranks fourth-worst in the nation according to U.S. News and World Report.
Nearly $6 billion will be available for Louisiana for roads and bridges over the next 5 years. $2.55 billion is available for Coastal Storm Risk Management and Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Projects, which targets states that have been impacted by federally-declared disasters over the last six years. Louisiana is one of those states. Additionally, another $5.5 billion is available for disaster mitigation, coastal restoration and flood mitigation assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.