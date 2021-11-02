BATON ROUGE – The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to celebrate Native American Indian heritage and family literacy during the month of November. In support of both, Port Allen Mayor Richard N. Lee, III has proclaimed November a time to honor Native American Indian heritage and support of family literacy with emphasis on the history, culture, contributions, customs and traditions of the American Indians and indigenous peoples to our great nation and participation in literacy programs such as read-a-thons, book drives, workshops and family activities at schools, libraries and community centers to encourage literacy.
Native American Awareness Week began in 1976 and recognition was expanded by Congress and approved by President George Bush in August 1990, designating the month of November, as National American Indian Heritage Month.
National Family Literacy Day, established by the 103rd Congress in 1994, and now marking its 27th anniversary on November 1, 2021, highlights the importance of reading and learning for the entire family and emphasizes the impact that parents have on their child’s learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.