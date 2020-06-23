West Baton Rouge figures prominently in the upper echelon for participation in the 2020 census, but the state lags in the near bottom in response across the United States.
West Baton Rouge ranks in the Top 10 for participation in the census, which has a strong bearing on legislative representation and funding eligibility for roads and highways and other public works projects.
Federal and state legislative representation, along with millions of dollars for grants, infrastructure projects and other public works,will hinge upon population count in the 2020 census.
West Baton Rouge Parish may figure as the most significant area of growth along the Westbank, according to the 2018 estimates.
WBR gained an estimated 2,700 residents since 2010. The bulk of the growth has come south of the Intercoastal Waterway.
The Town of Addis likely will upgrade to city status, based on the 2018 estimated population of 5,462 – up from 3,593 in 2010 and 2,238 in 2000.
Brusly’s 2018 estimate of 2,722 residents reflects growth from the 2010 count of 2,589 and 2,020 in 2000.
It’s a different story for Port Allen, where the ongoing decline in the population likely will downgrade it from city to town status. It became a city when it surpassed 5,000 residents in the 1960 census.
Surrounding areas
The 2018 estimates show Plaquemine with a population of 6,621 – a 7 percent drop from 7,119 in 2010.
The population east of the Mississippi River continues to grow in St. Gabriel, where the “second city” shows an estimated increase of 10.3 percent in population for a count of 7,367, which would make it the most populated municipality in the parish.
St. Gabriel had a population of 6,677 in the 2010 census.
White Castle could see a decline of 8.2 percent from the 2010 population of 1,883. The 2018 estimate shows a count of 1,729 for the town on the south end of the parish.
On the north end of the parish, the Town of Maringouin – which had a population of 1,098 in the 2010 census – had an estimated loss of 52 residents in a 2016 count.
The Village of Grosse Tete’s population dipped from 647 to 625, according to a 2016 estimate.
The 2016 estimate for the neighboring Village of Rosedale shows a drop of 19 residents to a total 774.
The situation is equally tough in Pointe Coupee Parish, where a 2018 estimate of 21,940 reflects a 3.8 drop from the 2010 census count of 22,802.
New Roads faces a decline of at least 5.8 percent, based on the 2018 estimated population of 4,553. The parish seat grew steadily from 2,255 in 1940 to a peak of 5,303 in 1990.
The count trickled to 4,966 in 2000 and 4,831 in 2010.
Livonia faces a slight decline from 1,442 in 2010 to 1,412, based on the 2018 estimate.
Ascension and Livingston parishes remain the biggest hubs of growth in the state.
Ascension saw its population surge to an estimated 124,672 in 2018 after a count of 107,215 in 2010. Despite fears of a nose dive in population after the 2016 flood, Livingston Parish had an estimated population of 139,567 in 2018, up from 128,026 in 2010.
Statewide Highs and Lows
Louisiana ranks 43rd in the nation in participation, with 55.7 percent of residents who responded by phone, email or mailout.
St. Charles, St. Tammany, Jefferson, Ascension, Lafourche, Lafayette, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Bossier and St. Bernard comprise the top parishes in participation.
Tensas Parish, along the Mississippi Delta, ranks at the bottom of the heap with only 26.6 percent participation.
Harahan, in Jefferson Parish, leads the state with 71 percent participation. Fellow Jefferson Parish municipality Grand Isle, at No. 303, ranks at the bottom with an 8.9 percent response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.