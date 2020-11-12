The Louisiana Municipal Association awarded the city of Port Allen an Honorable Mention Community Achievement Award for the completion of the Centennial Park project across from City Hall.
Dow Chemical provided a $100,000 grant to Port Allen for the construction of Centennial Square in commemoration of the city’s 100th anniversary in 2016.
The City Council approved a bathroom facility and exercise equipment, which are both expected to be complete in 2021, Mayor Richard Lee said.
The town of Brusly claimed the first place LMA Community Achievement Award for their Bikeshare Program, also made possible by a grant from Dow Chemical.
