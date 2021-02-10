IMG_4862.jpg

The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce swore in the 2021 Board of Directors and Executive Board officers during the annual meeting held on Tuesday, Feb. 9. From left to right: Judge William Kleinpeter, swears in Chair Ex-Officio Sandra Hughes with Lofton Staffing and Security Services, Member-At-Large Nick Cicero with Peak Performance Physical Therapy, Chairman Patrick Hobbins with Placid Refining Company, Chair-elect Arron Pierre with A. Wilbert’s Sons and Treasurer LeAnn Stelly with Cox Business. 
IMG_4879.jpg

West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Executive Board Chairmain Patrick Hobbins, with Placid Refining Company addresses chamber members during the 2021 annual meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 9. 
IMG_4873.jpg

Jamie Hanks passes the ceremonial gavel to West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Chair Ex-Officio Sandra Hughes with Lofton Staffing and Security Services
IMG_4869.jpg

Several members of the 2021 West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce 2021 Board of Directors are sworn in by Judge William Kleinpeter during the annual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9 

The 2021 Board Directors: Cheri Ausberry, Abby Barden, Annie Claire Bass, Adam Beatty, Paula Bernard, Bryan Casebonne, Ashley Coco, Glen Daigle, Bridget Easley, Ben Graham, Jason Hammack, Desiree Lemoine, Julie Mayeux, Heath Morris, Ash Patel, Rawlston Phillips, Chris Reeves, Britney Weaver and Jason Manola. 
IMG_4864.jpg

