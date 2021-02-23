Louisiana State Police confirmed a 13-year old died as a result of a multiple car pile-up on the Old Mississippi River Bridge this morning. The wreck occurred around 8:30 a.m. on US 190 eastbound between LA-1 and US 61. Congestion on the bridge was likely the cause of the crash, according to State Police.
Several tractor-trailers were involved in the accident. Officials estimate 15 cars are involved in the crash. The 13-year-old died after an 18-wheeler struck the vehicle they were riding in from the rear. At least one person had to be extracted from their vehicle after becoming trapped.
Eastbound 190 is closed at the Old Mississippi River Bridge due to the crash. Crews are assessing damage and working to clear the scene. There is no estimate on when the road will reopen at this time.
