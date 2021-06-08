BATON ROUGE – For the second consecutive year the Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program is providing free boxed meals throughout most of the summer.
The program began June 1 and is scheduled to run through July 23. All children ages 18 and under are eligible, and Catholic school enrollment is not a requirement for participation.
A box containing seven breakfasts and seven lunches along with one gallon of milk will be distributed to each eligible child weekly at nine distribution sites throughout the diocese. This marks an increase from last summer’s program, when the boxes distributed weekly contained five breakfasts and five lunches each.
“We’re starting with these numbers, but we’ll work toward whatever the community needs,” said Lynda Carville, director of Child Nutrition Program. “Children are home in the summer and their parents may be unemployed or underemployed because of the pandemic.”
The Summer Feeding program, which served 60,000 meals last year, is funded by a federal grant initiated in 2020 for any school entity participating in the national school lunch program.
CNP will again partner with City Group Hospitality, a locally owned business that operates nine restaurants in Baton Rouge, including City Pork, Beausoleil, and Rouj Creole. CNP dietitian Amanda Breaux has worked with City Group owner Stephen Hightower to design a nutrient-rich menu that will also appeal to kids.
Breakfasts will include fresh fruit, muffins and cereals, while lunches feature entrees such as BBQ pulled pork sandwiches with green beans and chicken nuggets with mashed potatoes, peas, and carrots.
There are nine meal pickup sites, including five in East Baton Rouge Parish, one in West Baton Rouge Parish, and three in Iberville Parish, where the public school system is not operating a Summer Feeding program.
In Baton Rouge, meals will be distributed weekly at the following Catholic schools: Sacred Heart, St. Alphonsus, St. Jean Vianney, St. George, and Redemptorist St. Gerard. Holy Family School in Port Allen will also be a distribution site, as well as the following Iberville Parish churches: Our Lady of Prompt Succor in White Castle, Immaculate Heart of Mary in Maringouin, and St. John the Evangelist in Plaquemine.
For more information, call the CNP office at 225-387-6421 or follow the agency on social media: Child Nutrition Program on Facebook or diobr_childnutrition on Instagram.
