Church is where, for centuries, people have gone for a warm hug, communion and face-to-face connection - all of which have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the stay at home order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards went into effect on Monday, March 23, churches across West Baton Rouge Parish have shut their doors and suspended in-person services, but they are far from shut down.
Some have flocked to social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube to connect with their congregations - a feature once considered lagniappe that has become the new normal. Others pass out handwritten Sunday messages by drive-thru. And for those in the middle of a search for a pastor, coronavirus has created even more unique and trying circumstances.
“We just want to be a blessing to the community so we’re open to whatever it takes,” Pastor James Morrise of Rose Hill Church of Port Allen said. His church was regularly recording services and engaging on social media, but to pivot exclusively to online services was “an adjustment.”
“The blessing is that you still get an opportunity to reach the people,” he said.
Churches across the parish have gotten creative in the ways they connect amid coronavirus. From drive-thru prayers to drive-in services, West Baton Rouge churches have made it clear: Church is not a building.
“COVID-19 has reminded us that we are the church, not the building,” Pastor Barnell Williams of The Huddle Church said.
“The true church is the people and I’ve seen them sharing their faith, reading the Bible, and encouraging each other more than ever,” Pastor Shedrick Winfield of Fishers of Men Tabernacle said.
Nonetheless, every church leader shared the same sentiment - truly connecting is much more difficult through a screen.
“Thank God for social media because that has helped us to stay connected with people, but it’s just different,” Pastor Susan LaBauve of River Ministries International said.
For more than three decades, self-proclaimed introvert Fr. David Allen of Holy Family Church, has given the homily while being energized by his congregation. Focusing on a camera instead of faces is a difficult challenge, he said, so he focuses on the cross at the front of the chapel, imagining the faces of his congregation.
“As a pastor, you’re so accustomed to seeing members and being able to hug on and love on them,” Pastor Morisse said.
“Person to person fellowship is God’s perfect plan for His church, not videos,” Pastor Winfield said. “But we are learning that God has no boundaries.”
Funerals, often the most somber occasions, have become even more so as pastors stand further away and are careful to avoid the usual contact during small graveside services.
“At a time of loss, you want to console people, at least give them a hug or to place a hand on their shoulder,” Fr. Matt Lorrain of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly said. “We can’t touch, hold or comfort in a way that we normally do, but we know one day we’ll be able to go back to offering comfort [in that way].”
While there is a palpable longing for connection, church leaders see silver linings and bright new beginnings on the horizon in the form of softened hearts, a shifted focus of who a hero is and a heightened sense of service for others.
“To me, the unexpected blessing has been what this has done to the hearts of people not just in the church but outside of the church,” Pastor Winfield said. “I find hearts have been made very tender and compassionate for their neighbors.”
Church in the time of coronavirus is helping people gain “a greater appreciation for what we sometimes take for granted,” Fr. Lorrain said.
Fr. Allen sees the “reconnection to the need for something beyond themselves” as “an opportunity to go deeper” in faith.
“God has never given me a lesson I wasn't supposed to learn from,” Laura Daigle, a Sunday School teacher at Erwinville Baptist Church, which is currently without a pastor said. “We need to keep on after this is over and realize that this is the way we should have been thinking all along.”
For now, congregations are “praying at home but longing for connection,” Fr. Allen said. But “even isolated, we are one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.