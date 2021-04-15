The City Council agreed to hold off on a decision on Port Allen Police Chie Corey Hicks' recommendation to terminate Port Allen Police officer Nolan Dehon during the Wednesday, April 14 meeting.
Dehon’s attorney, former City Attorney Victor Woods asked the council to hold the decision to give him an opportunity to provide counsel to his client. Last week, Dehon was charged with malfeasance and aggravated battery after allegedly tasing a 67-year-old man who was handcuffed in the back of a police unit twice within 10 seconds.
Dehon was charged on April 12, contacted Woods on April 13 and the meeting on April 14 had not provided Woods adequate time to advise his client, he told the council. The City Council will decide on Chief Hicks’ recommendation to terminate Dehon’s employment with the Port Allen Police Department in a special meeting before or after the City Council Committee meetings scheduled for Wednesday, May 5.
