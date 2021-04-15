Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is expected.