The first regular meeting of the Port Allen City Council began with Councilman Brandon Brown's election as Mayor Pro-Tem, with Mayor Richard Lee casting the deciding vote in favor. Brown abstained from voting for himself after attempting to nominate himself, which City Attorney Evan Alvarez advised against due to the pay increase associated with serving as Mayor Pro-Tem. Councilwoman Clerice Lacy nominated Brown for the position with a second from Charlene Gordon. Councilmen Garry Hubble and Hugh Riviere voted no, citing the tradition is for the most senior member - currently, Riviere - to assume the position. In the face of a tie, Mayor Lee cast the deciding vote in favor of Brown's election to the job.
Raise for city employees
The council approved Mayor Lee's request to provide a 3% raise for all full-time city employees. The across-the-board raise is the first since 2018. It is slated to go into effect during the next pay period.
New Positions: Municipal Clerk & Assistant CFO
The City Council approved Mayor Richard Lee's requests to name Rose Roche the city's municipal clerk and recreate the Assistant Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position with a 3-2 vote during the Jan. 13 City Council Meeting. Councilmen Garry Hubble and Hugh Riviere voted against both requests.
Historically, the CFO and municipal clerk are staffed by the same person, and for more than five years, CFO Audrey McCain has maintained both positions. The municipal clerk is responsible for handling public records requests, preparing the agendas of the regular City Council meetings and recording the minutes of the meetings, among other duties. The position comes with a $7,800 salary - one Roche will collect, but McCain has never received. Roche, who also serves as the Community Development Coordinator for the city, will assume the role of municipal clerk for the remainder of Lee's term as mayor.
The mayor's request sparked questions among the City Council and came to a head with Councilman Hubble asking McCain directly, "Audrey, are you leaving?" She said she has no plans to retire soon.
Further, McCain has not made any requests for assistance in either of her roles.
The creation of the assistant CFO position is to prepare for the future, should McCain leave and be unavailable to train her successor, Mayor Lee said. He also cited issues with the transition from former Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Adrian Genre, who left the city last February, to CAO Lance Joseph, who Mayor Lee appointed in May of 2020. Joseph said the loss of "institutional knowledge" has made the transition more difficult.
Councilman Hubble asked whether similar positions will be required in the water and gas, sewer and drainage departments, as several supervisors are approaching retirement. Joseph said those supervisors were training their junior employees and encouraging them to get certifications, so a similar position would not be necessary in those departments.
The Assistant CFO will collect a salary of $65,746.27 (after the 3% raise goes into effect) as a Grade 122 Step A employee.
Alcohol License refund for city bar owners tabled
Councilman Riviere tabled his proposal to offer a retroactive, pro-rated alcohol licensing fee to Port Allen's two bar owners. Their businesses were closed for the majority of 2020 due to COVID-19 mitigation measures issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Riviere calls the refund "an act of good faith" by the city, though the proposal failed to pick up steam among most other City Council members.
Councilwoman Lacy said she would be more open to providing a partial refund for 2020 and a pro-rated fee for 2021 had the federal government not offered assistance to businesses impacted by the pandemic. Jack's Place owners said they have not qualified for any PPP loans but received a MainStreet Recovery Grant to pay for masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. William Hammond representing Road Runner Lounge, said the business has not qualified for any loans. Hammond told the City Council he is less concerned with getting money back for the bar's alcohol permit than he is about having to pay a water bill each month despite not operating. Mayor Lee suggested the bar owners turn off their utilities until they are able to reopen.
Jerry and Jill Saia, owners of Jack's Place, pushed harder for the partial refund of the alcohol permit fee.
"It's not just this particular license. It's ATF, you've got the state, local, federal. All of this stuff has to be in place, especially if you have poker - that's all state - and all of this stuff ties in, and that's why they have those individual licenses," Jerry Saia told the council. "I'll show you how much money we spend, and we don't spend it frivolously. I've got to spend it to operate, and I need to recoup some of that money - and wherever I can get a little bit helps. That's all we're asking."
Mayor Lee offered to hold the check for the bars' 2021 alcohol permit fee until they are able to open.
"It's the best we can do with the circumstances," CAO Joseph said.
City Attorney Alvarez recommended the council to table to motion until it could be refined. The complexity of the alcohol permit ordinance and the amendment's limited scope will be reviewed and brought up at the February meeting for further discussion.
"We are well supported [by the community]," Jill Saia said. "We were just hoping the town would support us too."
Planning & Zoning Commission Appointment
The City Council unanimously approved Mayor Lee's appointment of Gregory Payne to the Port Allen Planning and Zoning Commission to fulfill the term of the late Eula LeJeune. Payne is a Port Allen native and currently resides in West Side Village.
LeJeune, a Port Allen resident and longtime member of the Port Allen Planning and Zoning Commission, died on Dec. 23, 2020.
Other Matters
CAO Lance Joseph teased the digitization of water bills for Port Allen residents and technical upgrades to the City Council Chambers at Town Hall. Joseph said bids are going out soon for advanced technology, and residents can expect an update on modernizing the water bills soon.
The City of Port Allen will honor the 2019-20 Port Allen High School basketball team, which claimed the school's first 2A State Championship in March of 2020 during the Jan. 29 rivalry game between the Pelicans and Panthers at Port Allen High School.
The Assistant CFO will collect a salary of $65,746.27,have graduated from Southern, be wholly unqualified and have some connection to Mayor Lee.
Any difficulty in Lance Joseph's "transition" should be attributed to his being wholly unqualified for the position. If only the WSJ would investigate the political motivations behind his pre-ordained hiring and the legal shortcomings in advertising and the interview process. While engaged in this novel experiment in journalistic curiosity, the WSJ could also inquire into the Mayor's effort to funnel another $7,800 to Rose Roche who is already overly compensated for her current role.
